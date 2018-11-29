Chris Hemsworth starrer Dhaka wraps up its India schedule

Netflix’s thriller film Dhaka has wrapped up its India schedule. This comes days after its actor Chris Hemsworth finished his portions and announced the same on Instagram. The project, which is being produced by Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca under their AGBO Films banner, also stars David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Rudhraksh Jaiswal. The crew has now moved to Bangkok and Phuket for its next leg.

Advertising

The principal photography of Dhaka was taking place in Ahmedabad and Mumbai since the past few weeks. Chris, popularly known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been keeping his fans up-to-date about his latest outing through social media.

Here are some photos and videos shared by Chris Hemsworth during the shooting of Netflix film Dhaka in India:

Week one down here in India. By far some of the most intense action sequences I’ve been apart of and the heat certainly adds an edge to it but damn we’re getting good stuff!! gonna be unreal. The first shot is of our director, the insanely talented Sam Hargrave 👍👍🤙🤙 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Ws04AwrID1 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 7, 2018

While Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo has written its story, Sam Hargrave is making his directorial debut with Dhaka.

“India has provided incredibly beautiful backdrops that have added to the intricacies of our production,” Anthony and Joe Russo said in a statement. “The crews, production facilities and cast have been an absolute pleasure to work with,” the duo added.

Advertising

Sam Hargrave, who has been the second unit director for Avengers: Infinity War, Atomic Blonde and The Accountant, shared, “I’m honored to be working with a talent like Chris Hemsworth and to continue my collaboration with Joe and Anthony Russo, who have been great mentors of mine… We have a great cast in David Harbour plus Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee, two of the most respected actors on the Indian sub-continent, as well as the extremely talented Golshifteh Farahani… Netflix has been a great partner in this process and we’re excited to make a film that hopefully speaks to a wide range of audiences – a gritty, character-driven action movie with a lot of heart.”

Also read | Chris Hemsworth shooting in Ahmedabad for Netflix film Dhaka, see photos

The official synopsis of Dhaka reads, “In an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers, a young boy becomes the pawn in a war between notorious drug lords. Trapped by kidnappers inside one of the world’s most impenetrable cities, his rescue beckons the unparalleled skill of a mercenary named Tyler Rake. But Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, harboring a death wish that makes an already deadly mission near impossible.”

The shooting of Dhaka will conclude in February 2019.