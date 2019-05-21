Chopsticks trailer: Nirma, her red car and a goat called Baahubali make this Netflix film intriguing

An ‘under-confident’ girl Nirma (Mithila Palkar) is joined by a seasoned ‘charming’ conman (Abhay Deol) in a mission to find the former’s stolen car. The car is now with a whacky gangster (Vijay Raaz) who is in love with his goat named Baahubali and Baahubali has fallen in love with Nirma’s car. This is what happens in the trailer of Netflix’s first Indian original film Chopsticks.

Advertising

Chopsticks that will stream on Netflix from May 31 looks intriguing with a series of twists and turns. It promises some laughter with its quirky characters and their one-liners.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A stolen little red car sends a timid, under-confident girl, a conman, and a gangster on a wild goat chase. With hilarious complications along the way, put your seat-belts on and prepare yourself for a crazy ride! Watch the mayhem unfold on 31 May as Chopsticks premieres only on Netflix.”

Watch the trailer of Netflix film Chopsticks here

Set in Mumbai, Chopsticks is helmed by Sachin Yardi who has films like Traffic Signal and Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum to his credit. It has been produced by Viniyard Productions.

While Mithila Palkar is a known name in the digital world courtesy her hit web series Little Things, Deol forays into the web space with Chopsticks. He was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.