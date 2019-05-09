Netflix film Chopsticks: Meet Mithila Palkar’s Nirma

Mithila Palkar and Abhay Deol have come together for Netflix’s first Indian original film, Chopsticks. The film is set in the city of Mumbai where Mithila and Abhay’s characters come together to solve the case of a stolen car

Mithila plays Nirma (like the washing powder), a tour guide for Chinese travellers. She is timid but is constantly working on herself to gain confidence. Her troubles begin when her new car is stolen.

Abhay Deol plays a con artist named Artist who helps Nirma. They team up with a goat in their journey to find the missing car. Vijay Raaz also features in a significant role in the film.

Mithila is a digital superstar who has worked on web series like Little Things, Girl in the City among others. Mithila gained popularity in the web world after her ‘cup song’ went viral on YouTube. She has also won accolades for her work in Marathi film Muramba. She was last seen on the silver screen alongside Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan in 2018’s Karwaan.

For Abhay Deol, this is his first foray into the digital world. He was last seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

Chopsticks is directed by Sachin Yardi who has earlier made films like Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum and C Kkompany.