Choked trailer: Anurag Kashyap’s latest is a dark tale on the effects of demonetisation

After Sacred Games, Anurag Kashyap is collaborating with Netflix again for a film titled Choked. The trailer of Choked, starring Saiyami Kher in the lead role, was released on Thursday.

In the trailer, we see Saiyami as a middle-class working woman, Sarita, who finds rolls of cash in her kitchen pipes. The accidental discovery of money makes her and her family’s life better until demonetisation hits, and all the cash she has is rendered useless.

This is Saiyami Kher’s second significant role after her debut film Mirzya in 2016. She was seen alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial.

Choked also stars Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande.

Anurag Kashyap has earlier been associated with Netflix for projects like Sacred Games, Ghoul, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, but this is the first time that the director’s full-length feature film is being released exclusively on Netflix.

Choked starts streaming on Netflix from June 5.

