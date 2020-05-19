Choked first look: Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew star in Anurag Kashyap’s Netflix movie

A poster of the Anurag Kashyap-directed movie Choked (Photo: Twitter/netflix). A poster of the Anurag Kashyap-directed movie Choked (Photo: Twitter/netflix).

Netflix on Tuesday released the first look of Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming drama Choked. The film features Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Netflix tweeted the first look of the film with a caption that read, “What money gives, it can also take.”

What money gives, it can also take. Choked directed by @anuragkashyap72, starring @SaiyamiKher and Roshan Matthew! pic.twitter.com/nQ5vtFx4DE — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 19, 2020

Choked marks the fourth collaboration of Netflix and Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker had earlier helmed a segment each in anthology movies Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, apart from directing multiple episodes of web series Sacred Games.

Choked’s story revolves around Sarita (Saiyami Kher) who is a banker struggling to run the household on her own as she lets her husband Sushant (Roshan Mathew) follow his lifelong dream of becoming a musician.

Talking about the movie, Anurag Kashyap told Mid-Day, “The film is close to my heart. It is about relationships, and the precarious balance between truth, power and money. It is the story of a strong-willed, middle-class housewife who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night, and how this changes her life.”

Choked will start streaming on Netflix from June 5.

