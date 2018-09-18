Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character photos released

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starts streaming from October 26 on Netflix. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starts streaming from October 26 on Netflix.

Netflix has released the character photos of the upcoming horror TV series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Starring Kiernan Shipka as a young woman who protects the world from evil forces, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on Archies Comics imprint Archies Horror’s comic-book series of the same name.

It was originally supposed to be released on The CW as a companion series for Riverdale (incidentally, also available on Netflix), also an Archies Comics adaptation, but moved to Netflix with direct-to-series order. Sabrina Spellman, the main character, lives with her two aunts, who are witches in Greendale, a town near Riverdale. Sabrina is a hybrid herself. Her mother is a human while her father is a wizard.

Here are the character posters with their official descriptions:

Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) An empowered young woman, half-human, half-witch, Sabrina is just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High. Intelligent, compassionate and brave to the point of recklessness, Sabrina is all that stands between us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world. Pictured with Lachlan Watson (As Susie Putnam), Jaz Sinclair (As Rosalind Walker) and Ross Lynch (As Harvey Kinkle).

Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch) is Sabrina’s boyfriend. The prince charming of this dark fairy tale, Harvey is the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart.

The Weird Sisters; AGATHA (Adeline Rudolph), PRUDENCE (Tati Gabrielle), DORCAS (Abigail Cowen) The three Weird Sisters—a trio of powerful, uncanny teenage witches at the Academy of Unseen Arts who look down their noses at Sabrina for being half-mortal.

Hilda Spellman (Lucy Davis) is one of Sabrina’s two witch aunts. More nurturing than Zelda, Hilda’s motherly nature and warm sense of humor belie a wicked, ghoulish streak. She is as adept at brewing spite jars against her family’s enemies as she is at concocting love potions for the students at Baxter High.

Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) is High Priest of the Church of Night and Dean of the Academy of the Unseen Arts. Ruthless and ambitious, Blackwood hides a terrifying dark agenda that will put him in direct conflict with Sabrina and other members of the coven.

Zelda Spellman (Miranda Otto) is Sabrina’s sterner witch aunt. Proud and devout, Zelda believes there is no greater honor than serving the Dark Lord as a member of the Church of Night. She is the family’s disciplinarian, fiercely protective of Sabrina, and very much Cain to Hilda’s Abel.

Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) is a young, handsome warlock at the Academy of Unseen Arts who befriends new student Sabrina Spellman. An acolyte of Sabrina’s father’s teachings, Nicholas is drawn to Sabrina, as well, and there are immediate sparks between them.

Sabrina’s friends, ROSALIND WALKER (Jaz Sinclair), & SUSIE PUTNAM (Lachlan Watson) Rosalind, the brash, empowered and outspoken daughter of Greendale’s minister and Sabrina’s best friend at Baxter High. Susie Putnam is one of Sabrina’s friends at Baxter High and a founding member of the school’s newly formed WICCA club. Brave and optimistic despite being bullied at school, Susie lives on a farm at the outskirts of town and deals with a terrifying supernatural threat at home.

Mary Wardwell/Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez) is Sabrina’s favorite teacher and mentor at Baxter High. When she is possessed by the Devil’s handmaiden, MADAM SATAN, Ms. Wardwell turns into a sultry, cunning manipulator, always trying to lure Sabrina down the Path of Night.

Ambrose Spellman (Chance Perdomo) is Sabrina’s warlock cousin from England. Placed under house-arrest by the Witches Council, Ambrose is forbidden from leaving the funeral home where he lives with the Spellman woman. Witty, puckish, and pan-sexual, he is one of Sabrina’s partners in crime, always up for mischief.

