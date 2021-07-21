Chhatrasal trailer: Ashutosh Rana plays Aurangzeb in this MX Player series

The trailer of MX Player’s Chhatrasal, starring Ashutosh Rana and Jitin Gulati in the lead roles, is out. Set in 1649, the series follows the story of King Chhatrasal who started a war against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb to free Bundelkhand. The historical drama has been narrated by Neena Gupta, who also appears in the trailer of the web series.

Going by the trailer, the series looks a bit over the top with heavy dependency on visual effects for re-creating the period setting. It also relies heavily on Rana’s image of playing the bad guy successfully over the years.

Directed by Anadii Chaturvedi, the show also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Manish Wadhwa, Anushka Luhar and Rudra Soni in significant roles.

Talking about his role as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana shared in a statement, “Aurangzeb is one of the most feared & powerful emperors in history. While I have played negative characters in the past, to play a character like this was daunting, but at the same time, it allowed me to explore a different genre of acting. I hope that the audiences relive the bravery of Maharaja Chhatrasal with this web series.”

“It is through stories like this that our rich history and heritage prevails. I hope viewers are inspired by the tale of this unsung warrior,” said Jitin Gulati, who plays the titular role.

Chhatrasal starts streaming from July 29 on MX Player.