Sunday, March 27, 2022
Chetan Hansraj apologises after Karan Kundrra evicts him from Lock Upp, says he feels embarrassed: ‘I cracked under the pressure…’

Actor Chetan Hansraj released a heartfelt video where he apologised to Karan Kundrra for his behaviour in Lock Upp.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 27, 2022 11:51:37 am
chetan hansraj, lock uppChetan Hansraj was the 15th contestant of Lock Upp. (Photo: PR)

After his eviction from Lock Upp, actor Chetan Hansraj shared an apologetic video, saying that he ‘cracked’ under pressure, and that he normally wasn’t like this. In the episode of the reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Chetan went on a rant and  provoked other inmates to violate the rules of the game. He was even heard talking ill about the makers on camera. Chetan also smoked in the lounge area, which was a violation of the rules. He also changed the name ‘jailor’ for Karan Kundrra to ‘tailor’ on the rule board.

In his new video, Chetan apologised for his behaviour, and asked for forgiveness from Karan and his fans. He also said, “I feel very embarrassed. I really made a mistake. Under the pressure of this show, no sleep and no food and just non-stop fighting, it brought out the worst in me…I cracked,” he added that this ‘wasn’t him’. “I’m very angry at myself. Love you, you know that. I’ve become a super fan of yours…to all the people in the house, I don’t know what happened to me.”

Also Read |Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde confesses love for Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal opens up about the ‘other man’

He captioned his video, “Sorry @kkundrra I’m very sorry for how I acted bro , I’m not like this , I really cracked under the pressure and said things that I regret.. love you bro and love all the contestants inside specially @munawar.faruqui who’s like my little bro and we were bonding so well there.. all the fans out there pls do forgive me I made a mistake.. sorry.” Karan replied to the video saying, “Not at all bhai plz don’t say this.. we stumble we fall but we keep walking.. we are all human.. love and respect always.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chetan Hansraj (@chetan_hansraj)

In the previous episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut evicted Saisha Shinde.

