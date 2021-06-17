Cheraathukal, Hospital Playlist 2, Black Summer 2, The Gift 3: What to watch on June 17

Each day brings new releases, and also a lot of confusion about what to consume on OTT platforms. Fret not as we are here with some recommendations on what you can binge today. From Malayalam anthology Cheraathukal to Canadian zombie series Black Summer: Season 2, there is something for everyone.

Release Date Title Platform Language June 17 Cheraathukal Neestream, Saina Play, First Shows, Zinea, Cave, FilMe, Kode, Roots Video and Limelight Malayalam June 17 The Gift: Season 3 Netflix Turkish June 17 Katla Netflix English June 17 Black Summer: Season 2 Netflix English June 17 Hospital Playlist: Season 2 Netflix Korean June 17 Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens Netflix Indonesian

Cheraathukal – Neestream, Saina Play, First Shows, Zinea, Cave, FilMe, Kode, Roots Video and Limelight

Cheraathukal is a collaboration of six debutant directors who have helmed six stories. The anthology film stars Adil Ibrahim, Mareena Michael, Maala Parvathy, Babu Annoor, Parvathy Arun, Devaki Rajendran, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Manohari Joy, Mathew Mampra, Maria Prince and Ashwin Jose.

The Gift: Season 3 – Netflix

The official synopsis of the Turkish series reads, “Seeking to reach her daughter Aden, Atiye faces a wrenching dilemma as dark forces attempt to harness Aden’s cosmic powers to bring about destruction.”

Katla – Netflix

Set in Iceland where the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting for a whole year, the peace and tranquility in the small town of Vik is dramatically disturbed. Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started. In the midst, the residents of the surrounding area start getting unexpected guests hinting that there might be something hidden under the glacier no one is aware of.

Black Summer: Season 2 – Netflix

“Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate,” reads the office synopsis of the Canadian zombie series.

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 – Netflix

The South Korean series follows five doctors who have been friends since they entered medical school in 1999. In its season two, we go deeper into the extraordinary days of the medics and patients inside a hospital, where birth, death and everything in between coexist.

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens: Netflix

The Netflix film follows a teenager who sets out for New York in search of his estranged mother, after the passing of his father. On the way, he finds love and connection in unexpected places.