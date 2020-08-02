Chemical Hearts trailer: Lili Reinhart starrer romantic drama seems a little too sentimental

Chemical Hearts will begin streaming from August 21 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Studios) Chemical Hearts will begin streaming from August 21 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

A trailer for upcoming romantic drama, Chemical Hearts, has been released. The film, a Richard Tanne directorial, is based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland.

Austin Abrams and Lili Reinhart play lead roles. Tanne has also penned the screenplay.

The film looks pretty sentimental and the trailer does not inspire a lot of confidence. Despite its pretensions, it gives the impression of those countless teen romantic films which we have seen in the recent past.

The title describes it as mostly about life as a teenager, and it does seem to be trying to capture that — the confusion, the sudden rush of emotions, the hormonal imbalances and so on. At the same time, it isn’t also something that has not been done before. Frankly, Chemical Hearts appears a little too maudlin for my taste. But it might appeal to die hard fans of the genre.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Chemical Hearts is an unapologetic, coming of age story involving a hopeless romantic and a young woman with a mysterious past. Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he’s been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her —or at least the person he thinks she is. Based on the novel by Krystal Sutherland, Chemical Hearts is a journey of self-discovery that captures the thrills, disappointments and confusion of being a teenager.”

Chemical Hearts will begin streaming from August 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

