ZEE5 to present the story of serial killer Charles Sobhraj

After web series like Abhay and The Final Call, Indian OTT platform ZEE5 is all to present the story of notorious ‘Bikini Killer’ Charles Sobhraj in a web series titled Snake. The cast of the web series has not been announced yet.

Sobhraj is a serial killer and is serving a life sentence in Nepal since 2003.

The web series, to be made in Hindi and English, will run for three seasons. It will be produced by a multi-platform studio Invar Studios Global.

2015 Bollywood film Main Aur Charles, starring Randeep Hooda, Adil Hussain and Richa Chadha, was also based on Charles Sobhraj’s life. A TV show Shadow of the Cobra came out in 1989 which chronicled the life of Sobhraj.

Sobhraj earned the infamous tag of ‘Bikini Killer’ as his victims were mostly found wearing only bikinis. He targetted backpackers, most of whom were Western tourists in Asia. His modus operandi included drugging his victims and then killing them. He was most active between 1972 and ’76. It is estimated that he made as many as 15-20 people his victims in the seventies.

He had also served time in India for 21 years, which included a 22-day break period when he escaped Delhi’s Tihar Jail in 1986.