Chalo Koi Baat Nahi trailer: Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak turn hosts for comedy sketch show

SonyLIV is all set to launch the comedy series Chalo Koi Baat Nahi. The sketch show will have Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak taking charge as hosts, while presenting short hilarious skits on current topics.

The trailer opens with Suresh Menon as a police officer gruelling a man (Pranay Manchanda). While he and his subordinate accuse him of being an ISIS member, the man corrects them saying that he is part of ISIF — Indian Shooting International Federation.

Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak are then seen entertaining a section of the audience in a stand-up setup. The video also gives a glimpse of other sketches which capture various pillars of modern India like media, sports, hospitals, education, Bollywood, among others.

Created by Gursimran Khamba and Amit Tandon, Chalo Koi Baat Nahi will also feature Atul Khatri, Abish Matthew, Suresh Menon, Kriti Vij and Ankush Bahuguna. Popular small screen faces Kavita Kaushik, Karan Wahi and Vibha Chibber were also seen playing different characters in the trailer.

While the trailer itself is neither funny nor interesting, given the names associated with the show, we hope it manages to make viewers smile.

The six-episode series Chalo Koi Baat Nahi will premiere on August 20 on SonyLIV.