Chadwick Boseman joins Spike Lee for Netflix film Da 5 Bloods

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is all set to collaborate with director Spike Lee on Da 5 Bloods.

This is the first time that Lee is working with Netflix. The story revolves around Vietnam veterans going back to the jungle to find their lost innocence and put their broken selves back together, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Delroy Lindo and Jean Reno are also attached to star in the film.

Lee is working on the script with Kevin Wilmott, who was also a writer on the script for Lee’s Oscar-nominated BlacKkKlansman.

Boseman, meanwhile, is expected to return as Wakandan kind T’Challa in Avengers: Endgame.

Boseman’s 2018 film Black Panther has been nominated in seven categories at the Oscars this year while Lee’s BlacKkKlansman is in the race with six nominations.