Will The Deep get booted out of The Seven again? Chace Crawford says ‘matter of time before he messes things up’

When Gossip Girl’s Nate Archibald became The Boys’ The Deep, his fans were in for a shock but two seasons later, actor Chace Crawford has managed to somehow make the unsavoury actions of his character a little palatable. His supe is still unredeemable, but the audience doesn’t really mind chuckling at a few of his scenes. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Chace shared that it wasn’t a conscious choice to make The Deep funny but the audience really responded to some of his scenes with an odd smile, which then became a part of his character.

Talking about a specific scene from the previous season where The Deep is talking to a lobster in the grocery store, and then gets him killed, Chace recalled that it was a “weird, grey area”. “I don’t think it was a choice. Him riding a whale is hilarious, I mean, obviously, you just can’t win. People really responded to the grocery store (scene). It’s weird. I mean it’s like that grey area where he is this lovable buffoon but he’s also a narcissist so yeah,” he said.

The Deep was introduced as the supe who sexually harasses Starlight in the show’s initial episodes. While he was on his own journey for a while, the man is just as self-centered and egotistical as before. In the new season, The Deep has made it back to The Seven and is still bending over backwards to stay in the good books of Homelander. Chace shared that there isn’t much scope for redemption for someone like The Deep and that is because “he is so self-serving, desperate to hang on to his identity of being in the Seven. He is willing to do whatever shitty thing it is that Homelander wants him to do. I think it’s only a matter of time before he messes things up again.”

The Deep has had his separate arc on the show. We saw him getting involved in the Church of the Collective, finding a wife for himself so his image could be restored and even trying to get A-Train to be a part of his group. Now, he is married to Cassandra, played by Katy Breier, who is playing him like a fiddle.

Chace shared that the storyline between The Deep and Cassandra is headed towards a definite culmination but added that he found it “really funny”. “I think just the whole concept of like an arranged marriage in the Church of the Collective, like Bachelor/Bachelorette style, was funny in itself,” he said. Chace added that his character is still living with his “false confidence” and does not really recognise what his wife is doing. He signed off by saying that at some point, this illusion is going to break.