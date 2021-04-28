10 celebrity documentaries you can stream right now

By Nandni Mahajan

With the rise of social media, celebrities find that their lives are being heavily scrutinised. However, despite all of this, we seldom get a deep and honest look into their lives. In a way, documentaries have given celebrities an opportunity to connect with their fans on a personal level, and some of these stars are surprisingly no different than us.

Here’s a list of 10 celebrity documentaries where our favourite stars open up about their lives, creative journeys, struggles, mental health and wishes. Not only do the docus make these stars more relatable but they leave fans with incredible life lessons.

1. Dolly Parton: Here I Am (Netflix)

The documentary offers a peek at the life and journey of legendary American singer Dolly Parton through exclusive footage and interviews of her friends and the singer herself. It uses her biggest hits to frame her story – a small-town girl who became a national treasure. Packed with heartfelt anecdotes, punchy one-liners and fearlessness of Parton, Dolly Parton: Here I Am is an absolute delight to watch.

2. Amy (Netflix)

This Oscar-winning 2015 documentary on British singer Amy Winehouse is the portrait of an incomplete life. Her musical career, struggles with addiction, relationships with family, friends and media are all detailed through archival footage and personal interviews. Gut-wrenching at certain points, it truly encapsulates the short life of a true musical genius and wonderful human.

3. Miss Americana (Netflix)

This extremely raw and emotional documentary shows singer Taylor Swift in a truly different light. In Miss Americana, Swift addresses her struggle with an eating disorder, her mother’s cancer diagnosis, media scrutiny and her decision to be vocal about her social and political views.

4. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Netflix)

This documentary is the perfect ode to the incredible life of Christopher Wallace aka Notorious B.I.G. The story told through Chris’ family and friends reveal an innocent and more humane side of the rapper. The documentary sheds light on his New York upbringing, friendships and how his Jamaican roots influenced his music.

5. Gaga: Five Foot Two (Netflix)

This documentary is a window into the extravagance surrounding Lady Gaga. In a production like no other, we get a glimpse of a year in the life of Gaga, her music production and life-shaping events, including her medical struggles, home life, TV career and stardom. Gaga speaks about overcoming her insecurities and sexism in the music industry to fully realise her potential.

6. Homecoming (Netflix)

This Grammy-winning documentary has been written, directed and produced by pop sensation Beyoncé herself. In the film, Beyoncé gives a glimpse into her life and the creative process behind her performances and songs. Filled with on-stage spectacles, behind the scene personal segments and raw emotion, Homecoming is a must-watch for Beyoncé fans.

7. Becoming (Netflix)

Based on Michelle Obama’s bestselling memoir by the same name, this documentary follows the former US First Lady on her 34-city book tour, where she discusses her life, time in the White House, connecting with people and her future plans. It includes footage and talks of the Obamas, personal anecdotes and lessons that have shaped her life. We see Michelle’s interactions with her fans and students, adding to our list of reasons to admire her.

8. Come Inside My Mind (Hotstar)

This documentary celebrates the life and career of actor Robin Williams. Through interviews, archival footage and never-seen-before clips from his stand-up routines, we see the tragic life that Williams lived behind the curtain of fame. The film is full of laughs thinly veiled in a sadness that wasn’t noticed before Williams’ death, making it an incredible tribute.

9. Michael Jackson’s This is It (YouTube)

When his comeback concert came to an unfortunate end due to his tragic death, this documentary was made to keep his legacy alive. With footage from rehearsals, dancer auditions, costume designing and interviews for the concert, this documentary is an emotional journey through and through.

10. Blackpink: Light Up the Sky (Netflix)

This documentary is about the South Korean girl band, Blackpink that has taken the world by storm. The film includes footage from when the band first started in 2016, their training sessions, behind the scenes, interviews and deeply personal and individual portraits of the girls.