Caught Out trailer: New Netflix documentary details match fixing scandal that rocked cricket

If the bookies never lose, will cricket ever win? Netflix on Thursday dropped the intriguing trailer of its latest documentary film Caught Out.

The feature length documentary aims to “blow the lid on the biggest match fixing scandal” that rocked the world of international cricket.

The under two-minute trailer opens with how the greatest dream of any Indian boy of the 90s was to play for India and how it eventually turned into a nightmare when the match fixing scandal reared its ugly head.

“Sport is meant to be unscripted. If it is scripted, it takes away everything that sport stands for,” a commentator says in the trailer. The trailer then teases a journalist, who says when he started sports reporting, he never imagined he would be “breaking the lid of anything”.

The footage then cuts to visuals of a news report, which says, “The Sports Minister has ordered a CBI inquiry into the match fixing controversy.” The visuals then depict the scandal getting bigger and bolder, as all masks fall off.

Directed by Supriya Sobti Gupta and produced by Megha Mathur, the documentary will stream exclusively on Netflix from March 17. According to the official synopsis, Caught Out is a “pulsating story that looks at the trajectory of cricket in India, brimming with unexpected twists and turns whilst exploring how the cricketing fraternity fought back from one of the biggest corruption scandals.”

Caught Out is backed by Passion Pictures in association with MOW Productions.