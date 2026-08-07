‘Caught my husbands cheating’: Shweta Tiwari sparks drama in Traitors 2, watch trailer

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the trailer for the second season of Karan Johar’s The Traitors on Friday. After a successful debut season, the reality show returns with 21 celebrity contestants, promising double the betrayal, intense confrontations, and secret plotting.

The celebrity participants in the second season include Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri. They will compete with each other for the title of winner and a huge cash prize.

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The trailer offers a glimpse of intense confrontations, secret plotting, and dramatic eliminations. It opens with Karan Johar saying, “This palace looks like a dream… and I can’t wait to turn that dream into a nightmare.” As tensions escalate, Shweta declares, “Apne patiyon ko cheat karte huye maine hi pakda tha (I caught my husbands cheating on me).” Karan quickly responds, “You can’t be that good at catching a liar.” Rhea says she is well aware of how reality shows work, while Parul appears to take a dig at a fellow contestant, remarking, “She is a TV actress. She can cry without glycerine.” The trailer ends on an emotional note, with Rida seen breaking down in tears.

Like the first season, Traitors 2 also revolves around two groups – the innocents and traitors, who aim to eliminate each other from the game.

Karan Johar on Traitors season 2

While speaking about returning as the host of the second season of The Traitors, Karan Johar said, “Season one of The Traitors broke through the clutter and formulaic reality content, and the audience response proved they were ready for something fresh. With season two, we knew we had to return with a game that was bigger, sharper, and even more unpredictable. But this time, the Players entered the palace fully aware of the format’s twists and traps, armed with strategies, stronger instincts, and a ruthlessness that caught me off guard.”

He added, “This season, you’ll witness friendships unravel, trust give way to paranoia, alliances crumble, and Players made choices that genuinely surprised and at times, even shocked me. That’s the beauty of The Traitors—just when you think you’ve figured it out, the game turns everything on its head. As the host, I’ve had a front-row seat to some truly unbelievable moments, and I can honestly say I wasn’t prepared for what unfolded this season.”

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The Traitors 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in India on August 13, with new episodes releasing every Thursday. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in collaboration with All3Media International.