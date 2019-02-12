Catch-22 teaser: George Clooney’s web series is a satirical look at war and military bureaucracy

Hulu’s miniseries adaptation of Joseph Heller’s highly influential novel Catch-22 has got a teaser. Produced by George Clooney, the Ocean’s Eleven actor also has a supporting role in the movie, and he will also direct it.

The teaser promises a fun, farcical tone that is completely in line with the novel. The story is mainly about John Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier who is stuck in World War II in this funny yet sinister loop that we know as Catch-22.

Although there can be many ‘Catch-22’ situations, we need only concern ourselves with Yossarian’s dilemma. He is furious at his enemies who want to kill him even though they have never met him. But he is also furious at his own army that keeps giving him more and more missions and puts his life at risk.

Yet if he avoids his assignments, he will be violating Catch-22, according to which a concern for one’s own safety in the face of dangers which are real and immediate is a mark of rationality.

So when Yossarian avoids the missions, he is deemed sane by his superiors and thus cannot quit. Catch-22, a situation in which it is hard to extricate oneself because of contradictory conditions, has entered the English language.

Christopher Abbott plays the role of Yossarian. Kyle Chandler is Colonel Cathcart, his superior. The supporting cast is made up of Hugh Laurie and Clooney himself.

The series looks true to source material and seems to be shot beautifully. It will release on Hulu on May 17.