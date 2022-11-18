scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

CAT trailer: Raw Randeep Hooda will do anything to save his brother in Netflix’s Punjabi crime series

Randeep Hooda plays a man on a mission in the upcoming Netflix crime series CAT. Watch the show's first trailer here.

cat trailerRandeep Hooda in a trailer for the series CAT. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming crime series CAT, starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role. Filmed mostly in Punjabi, the show was also given an ‘official Hindi trailer’ concurrently. In CAT, Hooda plays a former informant who is forced to infiltrate a drug empire after his brother is arrested for peddling narcotics.

The one-and-a-half minute trailer introduces Hooda’s character, Gurnam Singh, who is left with no choice but to take up a policeman’s offer to become a mole, in an effort to save his brother from the clutches of the law. We are also shown flashbacks of Gurnam as a gun-wielding teenager, back when Punjab was grappling with insurgency.

The trailer reveals that the show will involve crime, politics, and family drama. This is Hooda’s third Netflix project, after the action-thriller Extraction, and a small role in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. CAT is created by Balwinder Singh Janjua, best known as the writer of Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakaan.

Watch the CAT trailer here:

“With the pace at which our industry is releasing content, it’s very easy to be lost in the herd, but with the industry giant like Netflix backing my passion for creating a series with a subject so close to my heart, I feel truly blessed and lucky. And having the opportunity to work with an exceptional artist like Randeep Hooda is the cherry on top,” Jajua said in a statement.

Also starring Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, Pramod Pathal, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar, CAT will be released on Netflix on December 9. Next up for Netflix is Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, created by Neeraj Pandey, and then the film Qala, directed by Anvitaa Dutt.

