Castle Rock trailer: Stephen King’s monsters come alive in this Hulu adaptation

It is raining Stephen King adaptations! It is hard – if not impossible – to track the number of movies, miniseries and TV shows based on King’s work that are under production. One of the most intriguing among them is Castle Rock.

Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason and executive produced by JJ Abrams (Lost, Star Wars, Westworld) among others, Castle Rock is not a direct adaptation of any single book by the master of horror. Instead, it takes one of King’s most popular settings – the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock – and weaves a tale with both King’s characters and original characters.

Bill Skarsgård, who has maybe immortalised himself by playing Pennywise/IT in New Line’s IT movie, is in Castle Rock too. André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn and Jane Levy also star in the show. Skarsgård plays the role of The Kid, a kid who is found in a cage deep beneath Shawshank State Penitentiary – yes, the setting of the iconic The Shawshank Redemption.

That is probably the central plotline. There are several subplots as the series aims to take points from several of King’s books. The town itself is quite important. It is suffused with a dark tone, both literal and metaphorical. It seems to be “stained with someone’s sin” as a character says at one point. Stephen King is known mostly for supernatural monsters. But he has also shown himself pretty capable in creating the monsters that feel like we have encountered at some point of a time. Murderers, rapists, paeophiles – you know the kind.

It appears like in Castle Rock we will see both kind of King’s monsters. “I’d always thought the Devil was just a metaphor. God help me I did,” a character utters. In King’s twisted world, the Bible is true – at least insofar as how it defines the Devil. The Devil can, indeed, take many forms. Perhaps Bill Skarsgård’s character is the Devil. Or perhaps he is merely the precursor. Whatever the case, he is not normal. “I’m telling you,” one character warns, “There is something wrong with that kid.” You don’t say.

Castle Rock will begin airing from July 25, 2018.

