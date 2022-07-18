Case Toh Banta Hai trailer: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan face hilarious accusations

Amazon miniTV on Monday dropped the trailer of weekly comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai. The show will see Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play lawyers as they fight allegations against India’s biggest celebrities. Social media sensation Kusha Kapila will essay the role of the judge, and from the trailer, it seems like she will end up becoming the butt of most jokes.

In the trailer, we celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Badshah being put on trial. While Riteish will be fighting cases as the public prosecutor, Varun will be seen as the defense lawyer. The only edge Case Toh Banta Hai will have lies in the court trial, but not much has been revealed about the allegations against the celebrities in the trailer. And thus the show seems to be like any comedy show with some punch lines and even skits by the usual comedy faces on television — Paritosh Tripathi, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle.

Talking about being part of Case Toh Banta Hai, Ritesh Deshmukh said that while he has done many comedy films, this show will always remain one of the most special projects of his career. “The mere idea and concept of this show puts the biggest celebrities of our country in a spot that makes them and us laugh the whole time. It’s one dhamakedaar case with a lot of masala,” he said in a statement.

Varun Sharma, on his part, added, “My love for atrangi comedy is well known among audiences and the industry. Nothing could have excited me more than getting together with Riteish and Kusha and then having fun with the most popular and admired names in the film fraternity.”

Also Read | Kajol announces her web series debut, watch teaser

Kusha Kapila said that she had her own apprehensions about a content creator being the judge of Case Toh Banta Hai. “But once I sat in my judge chair and got to hear the hilarious accusations that were levied on celebrities and be a part of that contagious energy on set, I knew that I was a part of something truly hatke. As much as I tried to be a tough taskmaster, I was the one to laugh the loudest on a joke so this judge appreciates good humour, if anything.”

Starting July 29, Case Toh Banta Hai will stream on Amazon miniTV, every Friday.