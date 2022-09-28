Case Toh Banta Hai: Sonakshi Sinha faces accusations, slaps Paritosh Tripathi in court

Actor Sonakshi Sinha will be the next celebrity to feature on comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai. Several strange accusations will be hurled at her by ‘Janta Ka Lawyer’, played by Riteish Deshmukh. She will also reaffirm her dialogue ‘Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab’ and will challenge Paritosh Tripathi and even slap him in the courtroom. The show also features actor Varun Sharma and social media influencer Kusha Kapila.

Expressing her excitement, Sonakshi said in a statement, “I’m super thrilled to be a part of India’s first official court of comedy through Case Toh Banta Hai. Taking my traits and characteristics and giving it a humorous spin is extremely novel and audiences are going to love it. I was actually quite intrigued with the ‘iIlzams’ that I was going to be accused with. But the moment I saw the set-up, Riteish, Varun and Kusha, I was like, this is going to be super fun, bring it on.”

Case Toh Banta Hai is a weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defense lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Kusha Kapila wears the judge’s robes to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt, Sanket Bhosale, and Sugandha Mishra, among others, amp up the entertainment quotient with comedy. The episode will stream on Amazon miniTV.