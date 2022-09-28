scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Case Toh Banta Hai: Sonakshi Sinha faces accusations, slaps Paritosh Tripathi in court

Sonakshi Sinha will feature in the upcoming episode of Case Toh Banta Hai.

Sonakshi SinhaSonakshi Sinha in Case Toh Banta Hai

Actor Sonakshi Sinha will be the next celebrity to feature on comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai. Several strange accusations will be hurled at her by ‘Janta Ka Lawyer’, played by Riteish Deshmukh. She will also reaffirm her dialogue ‘Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab’ and will challenge Paritosh Tripathi and even slap him in the courtroom. The show also features actor Varun Sharma and social media influencer Kusha Kapila.

Expressing her excitement, Sonakshi said in a statement, “I’m super thrilled to be a part of India’s first official court of comedy through Case Toh Banta Hai. Taking my traits and characteristics and giving it a humorous spin is extremely novel and audiences are going to love it. I was actually quite intrigued with the ‘iIlzams’ that I was going to be accused with. But the moment I saw the set-up, Riteish, Varun and Kusha, I was like, this is going to be super fun, bring it on.”

Also Read |Karan Johar to contest claim that ‘star kids learn to say Dharma before maa’ on Case Toh Banta Hai

Case Toh Banta Hai is a weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defense lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Kusha Kapila wears the judge’s robes to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt, Sanket Bhosale, and Sugandha Mishra, among others, amp up the entertainment quotient with comedy. The episode will stream on Amazon miniTV.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 05:33:19 pm
Next Story

Why Muslim intellectuals meeting RSS chief is a step towards communal harmony

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt host Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement