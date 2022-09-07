scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Karan Johar to contest claim that ‘star kids learn to say Dharma before maa’ on Case Toh Banta Hai

As Karan Johar is put on trial on Case Toh Banta Hai, he is accused once again of nepotism. The show also features Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and Kusha Kapila.

karan jphar, case toh banta haiKaran Johar will be the next guest on Case Toh Banta Hai.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to be prosecuted on Case Toh Banta Hai. He will be seen as part of a hilarious proceeding with the prosecutor and defence lawyer Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma, and judge Kusha Kapila. However, one of the witnesses, played by Paritosh Tripathi, will leave him stumped.

In a promo released by Amazon miniTV, Karan Johar is seen being grilled by the lawyers when Paritosh takes the stand. Referring to his image as the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’, the comedian slapped allegations against the filmmaker that star kids learn to say Dharma even before they can say maa. “Star kid jab paida hota hai, toh paida hote hi sabse pehle Maa nahi, Dharma bolta hai,” he says.

His comment leaves Karan looking all embarrassed as he makes a face, while Riteish and Varun have a hearty laugh. In the later segment of the promo, KJo is seen pulling Riteish‘s legs as they indulge in some hilarious round of puns.

Also Read |John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill and Nora Fatehi to star in 100%

Kangana Ranaut, on her appearance on Koffee with Karan had called Karan the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’, which led to much discussion and controversy over the years. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director had recently addressed the topic of nepotism, and how it has become a ‘curse’ in his filmography. “It’s never left social media, by and large, I’m still cursed, trolled, and abused for it. Now I’m not bothered. It went from annoyance to amusement now I’m amused every time. I’m like, ‘It’s so last season now, like come up with another problem. I mean don’t go on and on about nepotism you don’t know what the hell it is.’ So what should I do if I have a child I should not give them the privilege of what I’m doing? I’m a parent, it’ll happen come naturally it happens in every business, but we are just that one word just became like a curse in my filmography or my life and I’m living with it and I say I get nepo spasms now and every time the word like I feel like I get neck pain,” he told NDTV.

Also Read |Badshah declined roles in Lust Stories and Good Newwz, took up Khandani Shafakhana: ‘Mera career hi mit jayega’

The episode with Karan Johar will stream on Friday, September 9 on Amazon miniTV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 04:55:18 pm
Next Story

Nia Sharma on staying away from fiction shows: ‘May be they have stopped considering me’

