Karan Johar to contest claim that ‘star kids learn to say Dharma before maa’ on Case Toh Banta Hai

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to be prosecuted on Case Toh Banta Hai. He will be seen as part of a hilarious proceeding with the prosecutor and defence lawyer Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma, and judge Kusha Kapila. However, one of the witnesses, played by Paritosh Tripathi, will leave him stumped.

In a promo released by Amazon miniTV, Karan Johar is seen being grilled by the lawyers when Paritosh takes the stand. Referring to his image as the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’, the comedian slapped allegations against the filmmaker that star kids learn to say Dharma even before they can say maa. “Star kid jab paida hota hai, toh paida hote hi sabse pehle Maa nahi, Dharma bolta hai,” he says.

His comment leaves Karan looking all embarrassed as he makes a face, while Riteish and Varun have a hearty laugh. In the later segment of the promo, KJo is seen pulling Riteish‘s legs as they indulge in some hilarious round of puns.

Kangana Ranaut, on her appearance on Koffee with Karan had called Karan the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’, which led to much discussion and controversy over the years. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director had recently addressed the topic of nepotism, and how it has become a ‘curse’ in his filmography. “It’s never left social media, by and large, I’m still cursed, trolled, and abused for it. Now I’m not bothered. It went from annoyance to amusement now I’m amused every time. I’m like, ‘It’s so last season now, like come up with another problem. I mean don’t go on and on about nepotism you don’t know what the hell it is.’ So what should I do if I have a child I should not give them the privilege of what I’m doing? I’m a parent, it’ll happen come naturally it happens in every business, but we are just that one word just became like a curse in my filmography or my life and I’m living with it and I say I get nepo spasms now and every time the word like I feel like I get neck pain,” he told NDTV.

The episode with Karan Johar will stream on Friday, September 9 on Amazon miniTV.