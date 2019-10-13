Cas Anvar joins How to Get Away With Murder

Cas Anvar is joining the sixth and final season of How to Get Away with Murder in a recurring role.

The Expanse star will play Robert Hsieh, an in-house lawyer of a popular dating app who works closely with Caplan & Gold on a discrimination suit, reported Deadline.

The last chapter follows Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) class through their final semester in law school, while the deception, fear and guilt binding the professor to her students prove deadlier than ever.

Anvar, who essays the lead role of Alex Kamal in Amazon’s The Expanse, recently wrapped shooting season four and soon will begin work on season five.

The actor also has a feature film, The Operative opposite Diane Kruger, in the pipeline.