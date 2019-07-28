Carnival Row teaser: Amazon’s Victorian fantasy drama looks gorgeous

Amazon has released a teaser for the upcoming series Carnival Row. The eight-episode series is set in the Victorian England. However, this Victorian England has fantasy creatures like faerie who exist alongside humans.

The show is led by Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. The supporting cast features Chernobyl’s Jared Harris, Indira Varma, Simon McBurney and David Gyasi.

The series looks gorgeous. The setting is well-realised. In the world of Carnival Row, the fantasy creatures have a second class status beneath the humans. This is a clear commentary on racism and xenophobia in the real-world.

The uneasy way the humans live alongside faeries appears to be the Carnival Row’s version of immigration issue in our world with which several western countries are dealing currently.

When several people are murdered, apparently by a “monster”, the finger of suspicion naturally points towards the faeries. Bloom plays a detective called Rycroft Philostrate. Delevingne’s Vignette Stonemoss is seen getting arrested.

“Different is dangerous. Monsters are real,” flashes on the screen. A black Satyr is asked where is the master of the house. While the series looks good, let’s hope its handling of real-world issues is more nuanced than Netflix’s ill-conceived Will Smith film Bright.

Carnival Row’s synopsis reads, “Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in Carnival Row, a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures. Feared by humans, they are forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective and a faerie rekindle a dangerous affair. The city’s uneasy peace collapses when a string of murders reveals a monster no one could imagine.”

Carnival Row arrives on August 30.