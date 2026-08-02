Cape Fear review: Amy Adams shakes things up in series remake of Martin Scorsese thriller

Cape Fear review: For skeptics wondering whether we needed another remake of Cape Fear, there are enough reasons to say yes. Executive produced by Hollywood’s most formative filmmakers — Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg — the series adaptation of the psychological revenge thriller on Apple TV is a worthy update on the former’s 1991 film, starring Robert De Niro as the menacing chief antagonist, Max Cady.

In the series adaptation, Javier Bardem steps into the role of Max Cady. He matches up to Robert De Niro’s iconic intense, brooding character with a signature unpredictability, enhanced by his towering physique and a formidable buzzcut look. He also makes Cady seem ambiguously innocent yet consistently frightening. It helps that Bardem doesn’t hold back, but embraces the show’s pulpy Southern Gothic treatment sans abandon — punctuating every grin, every gaze, and every move with his evident ill intentions.

Nick Antosca, who has adapted the series, cleverly keeps the foreboding suspenseful and the proceedings eventful by not placing Cady in the trial box. It’s of little consequence whether he’s guilty of what he was jailed for or whether he was framed by his lawyer. Whether he has a role to play in everything untoward happening to the Bowden family upon his release also has little bearing. We know he’s guilty — not because we’re shown what preceded it, but because that’s a futile narrative to begin with. So, Bardem doesn’t hold back on the histrionics, fully embracing Cady’s unhinged appeal.

Javier Bardem as Max Cady in Cape Fear. Javier Bardem as Max Cady in Cape Fear.

Amy Adams as the wild card

The wild card in the series adaptation, thus, is Amy Adams’ Anna Bowden, who served as Max Cady’s defense lawyer instead of her husband Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson), as was the case in all the previous interpretations. Her addition to the dynamic shakes up the plot at multiple layers. First, as a mother, Anna helps make the Bowden family feel more wholesome as the ideal American unit, waiting to be wrecked by an intruder. Second, as a lawyer herself, her ethics are under question — did she turn on her client because she was attracted to the lawyer she was competing with, who eventually became her husband?

Adams, as usual, does a fine job of striking a balance between concealing her guilt and using her righteous fortitude as her shining armour. Her riffing with Javier Bardem is impeccable, both feeding into the unspoken tension shared by the two. With her restraint, Adams is the perfect yin to Bardem’s overbearing yang. Adams’ inclusion also allows for a more sensitive, female gaze-driven perspective, where crimes against women are not given the grave, gratuitous lacing that Martin Scorsese’s adaptation did in particular. Eliminating sexual assault from the narrative keeps the focus on the core conflict at hand — breach of trust.

The Bowden family in Cape Fear. The Bowden family in Cape Fear.

Nick Antosca also milks 10 hour-long weekly episodes to play around with that conflict by injecting just the right dose of tension in each episode. He embraces the South Gothic aesthetic — which, let’s admit, is a tough one to warm up to in 2026, 35 years after Martin Scorsese’s film. But he also leans into the suspense that comes embedded with that style, making the plot unravel slowly and surely like a surgical knife. However, given the exhaustingly long gestation period, patience does wear off time and again, only to be restored with one sumptuous twist after another. The series can prove to be a tiring sit, but the pressure-cooker finale leaves you wanting for more.

Judge, jury, and execution

Speaking of the Cape Fear finale, it’s titled The Executioners, an ode to the original source material. But unlike John D MacDonald’s 1957 book, Cape Fear doesn’t end in murder. James R Webb adapted The Executioners into the first Cape Fear movie. Released in 1962, directed by J Lee Thompson, and starring Gregory Peck as Sam Bowden, that film’s morally upright ending comes closest to that of the series adaptation. Sam and Anna, having finally gained the upper hand over Cady, have the option to serve as his judge, jury, and executioner, or let the law run its course instead of hampering it like they might have previously.

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The ending of Martin Scorsese’s 1991 adaptation felt like a copout — with Max Cady drowning after being handcuffed to the wreckage of the sinking houseboat, singing “On Jordan’s Stormy Banks I Stand” as Sam Bowden watched. For the heinous crimes he committed, it felt like justice was shortchanged. But it also allowed Robert De Niro’s portrayal to become as immortal as the character itself. However, in Nick Antosca’s adaptation, which also has Scorsese’s blessing as an EP, there’s no end to the ending. It’s of little consequence what fate Cady meets — whether he’s buried or put behind bars. For the ultimate truth has more to do with the perpetrators than the victim(s) — Anna Bowden goes back to being a mother of the ideal American family, but can she ever stop looking over her shoulder?