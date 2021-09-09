Candy first impression: Richa Chadha, Ronit Roy series is a pulpy whodunnit that doesn’t believe in subtlety

The scenic town of Rudrakund may appear idyllic to a stranger but for those living here, it is a mess riddled with unsolved murders and drug rackets. When a teenager turns up dead in the dense forest of this seemingly picturesque town, everyone is a suspect – the rabbit-mask wearing local drug kingpin, the classmates who are addicted to the drug that looks like ‘candy’, and even the best friend who was mysteriously attacked by a mythical figure.

Starring Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha, this Voot Select drama tries to marry a classic whodunnit with a hint of surrealism. In the first two episodes of the series, it is obvious that the makers are not going for subtlety. Every dialogue, expression and even sound effect is dialed up a notch. A lot of the supporting cast seems to have gotten the instruction that to play a drug addict, they need to really ham it up.

Richa Chadha plays a dirty cop who isn’t all black or white. While her scandalous affair could jeopardise her job, her motivation to crack the murder case seems quite genuine. Ronit Roy plays the mentor of the student who was killed mysteriously. From what we know so far, this one’s full of tropes as the man is still struggling to move past the loss of his daughter, his marriage is hanging by a thread and his wife is finding alternative ways to cope with the tragedy. In the midst of a personal meltdown, the death of his student pushes him over the edge and he dons the ​hat of an investigator who is writhing in self-pity.

Manu Rishi Chadha plays a local politician who seems to be the ‘baahubali’ of the town. His vulnerability as a father who is powerless in front of his son, but can make the cops dance on his fingertips presents a rather interesting dynamic.

Candy is a pulpy murder mystery that has the potential to create an engaging storyline but the over-the-top drama that’s at play here might put off some audience members. The eight-episode series by Ashish R Shukla doesn’t pull you in instantly so one can’t really call it binge-worthy but if you enjoy exaggerated drama, Candy is for you.