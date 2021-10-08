Call My Agent trailer: Bollywood lines up to appear in Rajat Kapoor-Soni Razdan series. Can you count the cameos?

A full trailer for Call My Agent: Bollywood is here. The web series stars Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, and Soni Razdan in the lead roles of talent agents working in the Hindi film industry, also called Bollywood. The trailer is a veritable who’s who of the film industry with special appearances by Farah Khan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza and more.

The series is an official Indian adaptation of French series (also by Netflix) called Dix pour cent (Call My Agent!).

The series is said to revolve around “four savvy, street smart talent agents who manage fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the sudden death of the founder.”

All four play weird, colourful characters that seem to play off each other well. The series overall looks super-fun, with a light tone and may even be insightful in its depiction of Indian talent management companies, about which not much is known to people outside Bollywood. Actors’ appearances also add heft and fun to series. From Farah Khan bringing in some tongue-in-cheek wit to Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha having a face-off about who has more heft — one has been to Cannes while the other has worked in Hollywood — there is enough to keep the audience hooked.

The Shaad Ali directorial is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia.

Commenting on the development of the show, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, had earlier said in a statement, “At Applause, it has been our endeavour to curate and create the best stories from across the world. Call My Agent: Bollywood is a show that has been delightfully reimagined to showcase the colourful world of Bollywood through humour and heartwarming emotions. We are ecstatic to collaborate with Netflix to bring Call My Agent to Indian and global audiences.”

Call My Agent: Bollywood arrives on October 29.