Call My Agent Bollywood teaser: Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra are the movers and shakers of Bollywood

Netflix on Thursday dropped the teaser of its upcoming web series Call My Agent: Bollywood. The teaser introduces us to four talent agents played by Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra, who operate in the glamourous world of Bollywood.

Call My Agent: Bollywood is the Indian adaptation of the popular French series Dix Pour Cent. According to the makers, the Netflix series revolves around “four savvy, street smart talent agents who manage fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the sudden death of the founder.”

The Shaad Ali directorial is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia.

Commenting on the development of the show, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said in a statement, “At Applause, it has been our endeavour to curate and create the best stories from across the world. Call My Agent: Bollywood is a show that has been delightfully reimagined to showcase the colourful world of Bollywood through humour and heartwarming emotions. We are ecstatic to collaborate with Netflix to bring Call My Agent to Indian and global audiences.”

Besides the lead cast, Call My Agent: Bollywood will feature cameos by several Bollywood actors.