Cafe Minamdang makers recreate Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook’s iconic Goblin scene in Episode 8, fans love ‘Angels Of Death’

July 21, 2022 3:04:17 pm
The absurdly delightful comedy Cafe Minamdang, starring Oh Yoon-seo and Seo In-guk, has been garnering a lot of eyeballs, owing to its storytelling and of course the chemistry between the leads. The story follows a fraud Shaman, who is also a former criminal profiler, setting out to unearth the truth behind the murder of his best friend. He crosses paths with the victim’s sister who is on the same hunt too, but has her own bone to pick with him. Together, they form a motley and chaotic crew as they attempt to understand their tragic past.
In Episode 8 which was released recently, fans were overjoyed as the show paid a tribute to Gong Yoo’s Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. In the 2016 show, Lee Dong-wook and Gong Yoo make a slick, dramatic appearance as they come to save Kim Go-eun from thugs. The goblin and grim reaper emerge from the dark in slow-motion and save Go-eun. It’s a popular K-drama scene, and Cafe Minamdang decided to pay tribute.
In Cafe Minamdang, Seo In-guk and Kwak Si-yang walk in exactly the same way as their sister Kang Min-a encounters trouble with her boyfriend. Overjoyed, she says, “They’re the angels of death.”
The 2016 show Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is one of the highest-rated Korean dramas of all time and expounded on the concepts of love, grief and reincarnation.
the goblin (grim reaper) reference!! #CafeMinamdang #CafeMinamdangEp8 pic.twitter.com/mLwKj2X9mf
— li (•͈ᴗ•͈) (@hallyuxx) July 19, 2022
Fans took to social media to express their joy about the tribute to Guardian in Episode 8 of Cafe Minamdang. One fan wrote, “Note cafe minamdang copying the goblin entrance. Years later and kdramas still use it!” Another fan shared the original clip from Guardian.
Yet another fan added, “What in the Goblin is this scene in Cafe Minamdang??? Loveet!”
Subscriber Only Stories
Cafe Minamdang is streaming on Netflix.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emergesPremium
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
India's law on abortionPremium
British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'
Latest News
ITR Filing FY 2021-22: Here is how to file your Income Tax Return online
Joe Biden’s ‘grew up with cancer’ comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore
Badminton at CWG: Focus on PV Sindhu but doubles key to India retaining mixed team gold
Presidential polls: After first round counting, Droupadi Murmu bags 540 votes out of 748
Freya, the walrus, has been sinking boats while sunbathing in Norway
Annual revenue of 49 auto ancillaries may grow 8-10 pc in FY23: Icra
Cafe Minamdang makers recreate Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook’s iconic Goblin scene in Episode 8, fans love ‘Angels Of Death’
Sabarmati Ashram revamp: 18% work done, 51 families yet to rehabilitate
Watch: Roshni Chopra shows how to style a tea trolley at home
IIT Kanpur to organise GATE 2023; application window opens in September; exam dates announced
Dark memes take over Twitter as people mull moving to Gotham City for cheaper rent