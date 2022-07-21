scorecardresearch
Cafe Minamdang makers recreate Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook’s iconic Goblin scene in Episode 8, fans love ‘Angels Of Death’

Cafe Minamdang paid tribute to one of the most popular scenes in K-drama history in its latest episode.

July 21, 2022
Scenes from Goblin and Cafe Minamdang (Photo: Netflix)

The absurdly delightful comedy Cafe Minamdang, starring Oh Yoon-seo and Seo In-guk, has been garnering a lot of eyeballs, owing to its storytelling and of course the chemistry between the leads. The story follows a fraud Shaman, who is also a former criminal profiler, setting out to unearth the truth behind the murder of his best friend. He crosses paths with the victim’s sister who is on the same hunt too, but has her own bone to pick with him. Together, they form a motley and chaotic crew as they attempt to understand their tragic past.

In Episode 8 which was released recently, fans were overjoyed as the show paid a tribute to Gong Yoo’s Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. In the 2016 show, Lee Dong-wook and Gong Yoo make a slick, dramatic appearance as they come to save Kim Go-eun from thugs. The goblin and grim reaper emerge from the dark in slow-motion and save Go-eun. It’s a popular K-drama scene, and Cafe Minamdang decided to pay tribute.

In Cafe Minamdang, Seo In-guk and Kwak Si-yang walk in exactly the same way as their sister Kang Min-a encounters trouble with her boyfriend. Overjoyed, she says, “They’re the angels of death.”

The 2016 show Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is one of the highest-rated Korean dramas of all time and expounded on the concepts of love, grief and reincarnation.

Fans took to social media to express their joy about the tribute to Guardian in Episode 8 of Cafe Minamdang. One fan wrote, “Note cafe minamdang copying the goblin entrance. Years later and kdramas still use it!” Another fan shared the original clip from Guardian.

Yet another fan added, “What in the Goblin is this scene in Cafe Minamdang??? Loveet!”

Cafe Minamdang is streaming on Netflix.

