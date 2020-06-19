Bulbbul trailer: Anushka Sharma presents a spooky tale

Bulbbul starts streaming on June 24. Bulbbul starts streaming on June 24.

The trailer of upcoming Netflix original film Bulbbul is out. Starring Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles, the Anvita Dutt directorial has been produced by Anushka Sharma.

From the trailer, Bulbbul appears to be a supernatural thriller that’s set in Bengal. The story follows a young bride who believes in spooky tales. As she grows up, a mystery surrounds her that ends up killing her husband but looks like her heart is elsewhere.

Talking about Bulbbul, Anushka Sharma said in a statement, “From the moment I heard Bulbbul, we immediately wanted to produce it. It is a fascinating, captivating, cinematic story dipped in folklore which we instantly fell in love with. Anvita’s storytelling is extremely unique, and with Bulbbul she is giving audiences something really clutter-breaking.”

Earlier this year, Anushka produced Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok which received rave reviews from the audience and critics. Just a few weeks ago, Netlfix presented India’s first zombie thriller series Betaal.

Bulbbul starts streaming on Netflix from June 24.

