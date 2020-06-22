Anushka Sharma: Women and men will relate to the character of Bulbbul

Netflix film Bulbbul will begin streaming from June 24. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Netflix film Bulbbul will begin streaming from June 24. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Bulbbul producer Anushka Sharma and director Anvita Dutt recently revealed why they chose to tell the story of a woman from innocence to strength. Netflix film Bulbbul, which premiers on June 24, stars Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam.

Sharing how the story of Bulbbul was personal to her, Anvita Dutt said, “I feel a lot of people think that innocence of vulnerability is also weakness, and they don’t realise that there’s inherent strength in every woman. And that journey, where they find strength within themselves, that’s exactly what the film is about. It’s that journey when you grow, not in terms of years or physically, but emotionally, mentally and you become the strongest version of yourself which always existed. You just had to find it. I think all of us have taken charge of our life. We’ve not lost our innocence or joy to become strong. We keep that intact, but we find strength. We find out inner Bulbbul.”

Women and men will relate to the character of Bulbbul, says @AnushkaSharma#Bulbbul will begin streaming on @NetflixIndia from June 24 pic.twitter.com/vuZ3f9hE2J — ieentertainment (@ieEntertainment) June 22, 2020

Anushka Sharma, who is already riding high on the success of her recent production Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video, gave her reasons for backing the fantasy drama.

“The journey of Bulbbul, from innocence to strength, happens because of certain things that happened to her. Unfortunately, we don’t live in a balanced world. So there are a lot of times when you feel like you get pushed to the corner. You get undermined. You are underappreciated. And these are things that I and Anvita can talk from a professional point of view, but then there’s also a social part of it where women are literally not ever made to feel empowered. They are not allowed to grow. When you experience all of these, right from the time you are a little girl, you start to get aware of gender. What that does is it constantly makes you feel angry that you ultimately find that strength in you and transform into a stronger version of yourself, a more resilient version,” Anushka said.

“I don’t know if men get to experience that transformation as much, but whoever has been discriminated against or has been made to feel powerless, be it a man or a woman, will find that strength and fight back. I think that’s what happens with Bulbbul. There’s a sense of redemption, a sense of justice. It is this sense that women and men will relate to when they watch Bulbbul. I think that is the beauty – gender or no gender,” the actor-producer added.

