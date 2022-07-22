BTS’ V defeats Peakboy in games, Park Seo-joon cooks up a storm: In The Soop Friendcation Episode 1 highlights

The first episode of In The Soop: Friendcation has released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The variety show sees the Wooga Squad, which includes Park Seo-joon, Kim Taehyung (BTS’ V), Peakboy, Park Hyung-sik and Cho Woo-shik, on a vacation. The first episode sees Seo-joon, V and Peakboy drive down to their accommodation, cook food and enjoy a night of games. Hyung-sik and Choi Woo-shik will join in the next episode.

In The Soop, as promised, raises a toast to the close friendship of the stars. After a fun road-trip that includes very familiar songs on their playlist (V’s Christmas Tree for instance), the trio go grocery shopping and ponder over what they can eat at night. Seo-joon turns chef for the evening, and cooks up a storm.

We also get to see V’s competitive side, as he enjoys teasing Peakboy during a ping-pong match. At night, V refuses to admit defeat during a game, and is determined to win. He wins against Peakboy several times. The punishment is that the loser has to get a flick on the forehead, and at one point Seo-joon encourages V to give him a small slap too.

The Wooga squad have been friends for several years, and have worked with each other on quite a few projects. Park Seo-joon and V shared screen space in the historical drama Hwarang, while Choi Woo-shik played Seo-joon’s rival in the sports drama Fight For My Way. They all starred together in the award-winning film Parasite as well. V sang the OST Christmas Tree for Choi Woo-shik’s show Our Beloved Summer.

A new episode of In the Soop: Friendcation drops every Friday on Disney Plus Hotstar.