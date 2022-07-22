scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

BTS’ V defeats Peakboy in games, Park Seo-joon cooks up a storm: In The Soop Friendcation Episode 1 highlights

In The Soop: Friendcation stars Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Cho Woo-shik, BTS' V and Peakboy. The 4-episode series is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 3:50:59 pm
BTSThe first episode of In The Soop is out. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

The first episode of In The Soop: Friendcation has released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The variety show sees the Wooga Squad, which includes Park Seo-joon, Kim Taehyung (BTS’ V), Peakboy, Park Hyung-sik and Cho Woo-shik, on a vacation. The first episode sees Seo-joon, V and Peakboy drive down to their accommodation, cook food and enjoy a night of games. Hyung-sik and Choi Woo-shik will join in the next episode.

In The Soop, as promised, raises a toast to the close friendship of the stars. After a fun road-trip that includes very familiar songs on their playlist (V’s Christmas Tree for instance), the trio go grocery shopping and ponder over what they can eat at night. Seo-joon turns chef for the evening, and cooks up a storm.

Also Read |BTS: V tells fan to ‘calm down’ after they ask if it ‘hurt when he fell from heaven’; Jungkook gives cheeky response to ARMY’s pick-up lines

We also get to see V’s competitive side, as he enjoys teasing Peakboy during a ping-pong match. At night, V refuses to admit defeat during a game, and is determined to win. He wins against Peakboy several times. The punishment is that the loser has to get a flick on the forehead, and at one point Seo-joon encourages V to give him a small slap too.

The Wooga squad have been friends for several years, and have worked with each other on quite a few projects. Park Seo-joon and V shared screen space in the historical drama Hwarang, while Choi Woo-shik played Seo-joon’s rival in the sports drama Fight For My Way. They all starred together in the award-winning film Parasite as well. V sang the OST Christmas Tree for Choi Woo-shik’s show Our Beloved Summer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity

A new episode of In the Soop: Friendcation drops every Friday on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?
Explained

What happened in the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, when the National Flag was adopted?

Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable
The Gray Man review

Despite two charismatic leads, the film is just serviceable

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night
Moosewala murder

Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday get lots of love in Hyderabad, Ranveer joins the team in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement