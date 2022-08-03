scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

BTS’ V wants to live in another country, Park Seo-joon reveals work doesn’t excite him anymore. Watch video

In the new In The Soop Friendcation teaser, Park Seo-joon opens up about his exhaustion at work and how conflicted he feels with his personal and professional life.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 4:51:59 pm
In The SoopIn The Soop features V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy and Choi Woo-shik.

In the upcoming episode of In The Soop: Friendcation, Park Seo-joon will express his exhaustion with his life and career, while his Wooga Squad including BTS’ V (born Kim Taehyung), Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy and Choi Woo-shik listen to him and share their own feelings.

In the new promo, the Wooga squad discuss their bucket list, and Park Hyung-sik reveals he wants to do skydiving once in his life. Park Seo-joon, who is one of the most bankable stars in South Korea, opens up about his bucket list and says, “There is nothing I want to do these days. Everything is work now. I keep thinking, I didn’t have to work so hard to be happy, so why did I grit my teeth so hard? I keep thinking that. Doing shoots is still fun, but I no longer feel the excitement I used to feel. I just feel so conflicted. But I do think some level of detachment is needed… It’s like my acting career and life are entering a new phase.” Peakboy explains the importance of resting, while the others listen. During the course of the conversation, V also mentions that he would like to live in another country too, as part of his bucket list.

Also Read |BTS’ V cries in new In The Soop teaser, tells Wooga Squad: ‘My walls are down when I’m with you’


In The Soop: Friendcation is a spin-off from the original reality show that had earlier starred BTS and Seventeen. In the new show, five of the biggest stars from South Korea, who are also close friends go off on a trip together. In the previous episode, the Wooga Squad as they’re termed, went deep-sea fishing and had some confidential conversations by the fireside at night, revealing their first impressions of each other and discussing their close friendship. Park Hyung-sik, V, and Park Seo-joon had earlier worked together in Hwarang, while Choi Woo-shik and Park Seo-joon had starred together in Fight For Your Way.

In The Soop: Friendcation streams on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 04:51:59 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
In first 10 names for Gujarat, AAP balances castes, fields former BJP, Co...
In first 10 names for Gujarat, AAP balances castes, fields former BJP, Co...
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
CWG 2022: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze
LIVE UPDATES

CWG 2022: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze

All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC
Politics of freebies

All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC

BJP govt spreading hate in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

BJP govt spreading hate in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

How Delhi’s flagship excise policy put smaller players in low spirits

How Delhi’s flagship excise policy put smaller players in low spirits

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Maharashtra crisis

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s family vacation in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement