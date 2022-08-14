scorecardresearch
BTS’ V reveals he was ‘lost’ when shooting Hwarang, recalls how Park Seo-joon helped him: ‘He was going through a hard time…’

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth revolved around Park Seo-joon's character Moo-young, a man not born into royalty, and his struggles to become part of the 'Hwarang' (a new elite group). V played the youngest member of the Hwarang, a loving and innocent individual, carrying a heavy burden from his past.

August 14, 2022
BTS’ V had made his acting debut with the historical drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which starred his Wooga Squad members, Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. In the last episode of In The Soop: Friendcation, V (born Kim Taehyung) opened up about the difficulties of shooting for the show and the challenges that he encountered during emotional scenes. He also thanked Seo-joon for helping him out.

V said, “When I was in Hwarang, Seo-joon really helped me out. It was my first time acting, I was doing concerts and was on tour. I couldn’t grasp what emotion I needed for my lines. It was my first time I felt totally lost. I went to Seo-joon and honestly told him that I didn’t know how to do this. I told him I want to do well. When I told him that, he helped me find the right emotion for each scene, and recorded that in a voice memo.”

Choi Woo-shik, who has worked with Seo-joon in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, recalled, “He was very unstable back then. He was having a hard time.” The rest of the team recalled that it was after his drama She Was Pretty, and that he felt ‘burdened’. They also praised him for doing so. Park Seo-joon added that he was impressed with V’s ability to constantly try and improve himself. “I’ve never met someone like that, and I knew he could do a good job.”

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth revolved around Park Seo-joon’s character Moo-young, a man not born into royalty, and his struggles to become part of the ‘Hwarang’ (a new elite group). V played the youngest member of the Hwarang, a loving and innocent individual, carrying a heavy burden from his past. Park Hyung-sik played the role of the rival.

While the show received mixed criticism, it still had high ratings.

In The Soop: Friendcation came to an end after four episodes. The show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

