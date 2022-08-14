BTS’ V reveals he was ‘lost’ when shooting Hwarang, recalls how Park Seo-joon helped him: ‘He was going through a hard time…’

August 14, 2022 3:05:29 pm
BTS’ V had made his acting debut with the historical drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which starred his Wooga Squad members, Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. In the last episode of In The Soop: Friendcation, V (born Kim Taehyung) opened up about the difficulties of shooting for the show and the challenges that he encountered during emotional scenes. He also thanked Seo-joon for helping him out.
V said, “When I was in Hwarang, Seo-joon really helped me out. It was my first time acting, I was doing concerts and was on tour. I couldn’t grasp what emotion I needed for my lines. It was my first time I felt totally lost. I went to Seo-joon and honestly told him that I didn’t know how to do this. I told him I want to do well. When I told him that, he helped me find the right emotion for each scene, and recorded that in a voice memo.”
Choi Woo-shik, who has worked with Seo-joon in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, recalled, “He was very unstable back then. He was having a hard time.” The rest of the team recalled that it was after his drama She Was Pretty, and that he felt ‘burdened’. They also praised him for doing so. Park Seo-joon added that he was impressed with V’s ability to constantly try and improve himself. “I’ve never met someone like that, and I knew he could do a good job.”
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth revolved around Park Seo-joon’s character Moo-young, a man not born into royalty, and his struggles to become part of the ‘Hwarang’ (a new elite group). V played the youngest member of the Hwarang, a loving and innocent individual, carrying a heavy burden from his past. Park Hyung-sik played the role of the rival.
Subscriber Only Stories
While the show received mixed criticism, it still had high ratings.
In The Soop: Friendcation came to an end after four episodes. The show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closelyPremium
Latest News
After Speaker’s post, BJP eyes chair in Maharashtra Legislative Council; Ram Shinde ‘frontrunner’
What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens
Aamir Khan joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, hoists flag at home. See pics
Taliban assault, disperse female protesters in Kabul
8 Israelis wounded in Jerusalem shooting
Pankaj Tripathi on cancel culture in Bollywood: ‘This is a democracy, even if you don’t agree…’
WhatsApp working toward allowing users to set up avatar profile photos: Report
ENG vs SA: Duanne Olivier ruled out of Test series against England
A novel recounts the Mizo independence movement, and the life of a young boy caught in its turmoil
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu channels vintage charm in this black gloved dress
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly polls may happen before schedule’
Why Alia Bhatt isn’t the only one going for a babymoon. You should too