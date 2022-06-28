BTS makes crucial impact in Money Heist Korea: From Tokyo dancing to DNA to its concert in Pyongyang

The opening sequence of Money Heist Korea has grabbed eyeballs. No, it wasn’t just because fans were getting looking forward to returning to the world of Professor and his heist gang. Fans are also celebrating because the band BTS brought curtains up on the adaptation of Netflix’s popular Spanish show.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area brought back major characters from the original, including Tokyo. But this time, she isn’t a small-time robber on the run, rather a student from North Korea’s Kim Il-sung University. And she’s an ARMY! In the first scene of the show, Lee Hong-dan aka Tokyo (Jeon Jong-seo) is dancing to the lyrics of BTS song DNA on her headphones while walking down the staircase.

“Don’t look back, because we found our destiny,” the lyrics act as a perfect prelude to what lies ahead for Tokyo and the series. Like the proverbial silence before the storm, the makers’ rope in a BTS track to introduce a character from North Korea suggesting how the Korean Peninsula might be divided, but is still connected by music and the boy band.

Tokyo, in her voice-over introduces herself, “Fans of K-pop group are called ARMY. They have members all over the world. Ofcourse, there are ARMYs in North Korea too. It was second nature for me. Since I was a kid, I watched K-dramas, and I’ve always listened to K-pop.”

From the college steps to her carefree dancing in her bedroom, Tokyo is like a typical teenager, who doesn’t wish to reveal her rebellious side and that she’s ARMY.

BTS fans and ARMY have not kept calm ever since they saw BTS making an impact on Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. They’ve flooded social media with reactions and videos.

BTS is a global phenomenon, and no border can restrict its reach. No wonder, the pop-band was picked up again while referring to a BTS concert in the city of Pyongyang in North Korea. The tickets are completely sold-out. A broadcaster says, that the cultural exchange between the two countries is happening much quicker than expected. This is with regard to the plan of unifying North and South Korea in the show and its socio-political implications.

This isn’t the first time BTS has got a reference in Korean dramas. Shows like Goblin, Penthouse, Lovestruck In The City, Crash Landing On You, Vincenzo, Melting Me Softly, The King: Eternal Great Monarch, Sisyphus and Record of Youth also mentioned the band.

Money Heist Korea released on June 24 and received mostly positive reviews. Despite keeping the basic structure of the story same as its Spanish counterpart, La Casa De Papel, it introduced several new plot twists and unique backstories for several characters, all of which panned out in its favour.