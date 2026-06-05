Brown review: Karisma Kapoor is trapped in a cliche-ridden thriller

Brown review: Right from the beginning, Brown works hard at justifying it being named after its lead character. Rita Brown (Karisma Kapoor), a cop leading a murder investigation, is a workaholic– that she’s an alcoholic is part of it– who never takes her eyes off the ball, exhibiting the kind of single-minded obsession needed for a series like this to come alive.

And in its first couple of episodes, this 7-episode show, which has been hanging fire for a while, does grab our attention. The killing is brutal and seems ritualistic, hinting at patterns adopted by serial killers. Rita Brown’s trusty deputy Arjun Sinha (Surya Sharma), while capable of taking orders from a woman, isn’t as happy taking care of his ageing dad (K K Raina), who is slowly losing his faculties. And Rita herself, forgetting to eat, but never to drink, keeps fobbing off her caring mother (Soni Razdan) and grandma (Helen) when it comes to their joint efforts of making her move on from a past tragedy.