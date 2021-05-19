Broken But Beautiful 3’s new teaser is a treat for Sidharth Shukla’s fans, watch video

After leaving fans gushing over Sidharth Shukla’s Agastya in Broken But Beautiful 3 trailer, the makers have now released another video that gives an insight into his character. The Bigg Boss 13 winner plays a temperamental writer-director in the series.

The new teaser featuring Agastya gives a glimpse of his no-nonsense persona at work. Wanting nothing but perfection, Agastya takes some dramatic decisions, much to the displease of his co-workers. He even cancels his shows when something goes wrong backstage. When someone calls him ‘the angry young man’ of Indian theatre, he gives it back saying, ‘barood hoga toh aag toh lagegi na.’

Soon Agastya meets Rumi (Sonia Rathee), and while they start on a not-so-good note, we see how they develop a bond as they start working together. He even introduces her to the fraternity proudly. But soon, Agastya is left heartbroken. Towards the end, he even laments that it wasn’t love between them as ‘pyaar ka nasha nahi hota (you don’t get addicted to love).’

Sharing the video, Sidharth Shukla wrote on Instagram, “Writer-director Agastya Rao doesn’t believe in God or love. But soon he turns to both to heal when his obsession for Rumi, his muse, takes over his life.” Earlier, introducing his character, the actor wrote that Agastya cannot help “but fall in love with someone who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of.”

Broken But Beautiful 3 marks the digital debut of Sidharth Shukla. While the actor has been known for his work in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, he gained a massive fan following with his participation in Bigg Boss 13.

Producer Ekta Kapoor earlier described Broken But Beautiful 3 as an intense love story which will not only talk about romance but also discuss falling out of love. The first two seasons featured Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey as Sam and Veer. They will be making a guest appearance in the new chapter.

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari, and directed by Priyanka Ghose, Broken But Beautiful 3 will stream from May 29 on ALTBalaji.