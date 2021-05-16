Broken But Beautiful 3 trailer: Sidharth Shukla sets screen on fire, impresses as Agastya Rao

Broken But Beautiful season 3 trailer is out, and it is everything a Sidharth Shukla fan could have expected from it. From the first frame, Sidharth grabs your attention as Agastya Rao. The actor is introduced as the “angry young man of the Hindi theater” to which Sidharth smirks and replies, “Barood hoga toh aag toh lagegi hi.” He continues his Bigg Boss charm in the series.

Sidharth shared the trailer on his Instagram account and wrote, “Sometimes, falling out of love can be more empowering than falling in love.”

But what happens to Agastya aka Sidharth when he falls for Rumi, ie Sonia Rathee? A story of heartbreak, longing, love and lust unfolds. Rumi appears to be a script writer. Rumi and Agastya get involved in a no-strings-attached relationship but soon the cupid strikes them, which takes the two on a ride full of twists and turns.

The trailer gives a glimpse of their fiery love-hate relationship. Right before the trailer is about to end, we are introduced to Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, who were seen in the previous season of Broken But Beautiful. They will be seen in a cameo in the new season of Ekta Kapoor’s production venture. The trailer leaves us intrigued and asking for more.

Earlier, introducing his character, Sidharth wrote that Agastya cannot help “but fall in love with someone who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of.”

The romantic series, as described by producer Ekta Kapoor, is an intense love story, which will not only talk about romance but also discuss falling out of love.

Broken But Beautiful 3 marks the digital debut of Sidharth Shukla. While the actor has been known for his work in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, he gained a massive fan following with his participation in Bigg Boss 13.

It will launch on ALTBalaji on May 29, and also stream later on MX Player.