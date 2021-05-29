Broken But Beautiful 3 actor Sidharth Shukla: Agastya Rao is flawed but you won’t hate him

For Sidharth Shukla, it was the character of Agastya that got him on board Broken But Beautiful 3. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor shared that he could relate to his role, and since the show has been made in a very ‘realistic way’, he picked it up for his digital debut. The ALTBalaji series, also starring Sonia Rathee in the lead role, released earlier today.

Sidharth also shared that there is no comparison with the previous seasons of Broken But Beautiful as this is a very different story with new characters. The first two seasons, as readers would know, starred Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. In this third chapter, Shukla will be seen playing Agastya Rao, a temperamental writer-director who falls for his muse Rumi, only to get his heart broken.

Here are excerpts from a conversation with Sidharth Shukla:

Since the time Agastya’s character from Broken But Beautiful has been revealed, fans have been going gaga over him. Did you expect so much love to come your way?

Honestly, the response has been great and I am just thrilled about the fact that our audience has loved the trailers so far. I am generally excited and nervous before the release of every project, hoping that our audience will like it. As for expectations, I don’t really set any.

But audience expectations are also high as they will see you acting after a long time. What can we expect from Sidharth in the web series?

A new role, lots of emotions, a character that will hopefully touch your heart while entertaining you.

A lot of people believe that the character is quite similar to you in real life. Did you relate to Agastya?

When I first read the script, I could relate to Agastya a lot. There have been times when I have gone through similar situations or felt similar feelings. And hence, for me, one of the main reasons I loved Agastya’s character is that he’s very real, very relatable. He isn’t perfect, but I don’t think any of us are. He’s on a journey like many of us in our respective careers and fields, to accomplish his vision in life.

Aggressive, perfectionist, romantic and someone who has his heart broken – who exactly is Agastya Rao?

Agastya Rao is a very real person, flawed, but you won’t hate him. There are times you will feel he’s right, times when you will feel he’s wrong, but you will feel his emotions.

Have you ever had your heart broken? How did you get back to making things beautiful then?

Yes, I have been in similar situations like Agastya, and it does affect you. But I think in times like these you come closer to yourself and realize that you are stronger than anyone could have imagined. And you pull yourself out, get yourself back on track and most importantly get back to your work. For the rest, time is a great healer.

Broken But Beautiful 3 is streaming on ALTBalaji.