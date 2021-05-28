Broken But Beautiful 3, Friends The Reunion and Maharani: What to watch this weekend

Here are the OTT titles you can watch this weekend.

The weekend is here, and it is time to catch up on the latest movies and shows. And going by what is available on offer on streaming services, there’s no dearth of options.

Release Date Title Platform Language May 26 Baggio: The Divine Ponytail Netflix Italian, English May 26 Nail Bomber: Manhunt Netflix English May 26 Ghost Lab Netflix Thai, English May 26 High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine transformed America Netflix English May 26 Jalasamadhi Limelight Media Malayalam May 27 Friends The Reunion ZEE5 English May 27 Ek Mini Katha Amazon Prime Video Telugu May 27 Koi Jaane Na Amazon Prime Video Hindi May 27 Ragnarok Season 2 Netflix Norwegian May 27 Eden Netflix Japanese May 27 The Last Two Days Neestream Malayalam May 28 The Kominsky Method: Season 3 Netflix English May 28 Dog Gone Trouble Netflix English May 28 Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 Netflix English May 28 Maharani SonyLIV Hindi May 28 Malaysia to Amnesia ZEE5 Tamil May 29 Broken But Beautiful Season 3 ALTBalaji and MX Player Hindi May 30 Oslo Disney Plus Hotstar English

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail – Netflix

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail is inspired by the real-life story of one of the most well-known and skilled soccer players of all time, Roberto Baggio. The Netflix film takes the audience on an epic journey of highs and lows. It also traces Baggio’s discovery of faith and finding solace in Buddhism.

Jalasamadhi – Limelight Media

Jalasamadhi, starring Tamil actor MS Bhaskar in the lead role, deals with the practice of Thalaikuthal (senicide) in some parts of south India. Released in 2019, the Award-winning film has been directed by Venu Nair.

Friends The Reunion – ZEE5

After months of waiting, the reunion special of the American sitcom Friends finally hit India. It took fans on an emotional journey as Friends actors David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunited to cherish their days as Ross, Joey, Chandler, Rachel, Monica and Phoebe.

Ek Mini Katha – Amazon Prime Video

Starring Santosh Shoban, Ek Mini Katha follows a man who is dealing with severe body image issues. In his review of the film, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Debutant director Karthik Rapolu and screenwriter Merlapaka Gandhi squander away a relevant and compelling subject in Ek Mini Katha.”

Koi Jaane Na – Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Amin Hajee, Koi Jaane Na, starring Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, follows a writer who has fused his reality with his fictional world. The movie also boasts of a dance number featuring Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam.

Ragnarok Season 2 – Netflix

The synopsis of season 2 of the Norwegian thriller reads, “Mythical chaos looms as Magne looks for help in his continuing fight against giant foes and deals with an unmanageable brother with godlike powers.”

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 – Netflix

The second part of the fifth season of Netflix’s Lucifer, starring Tom Ellis in the lead role, premiered on Friday on Netflix. The official synopsis of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 reads, “In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.”

Maharani – SonyLIV

Huma Qureshi starrer Maharani revolves around Rani Bharati, a housewife who is made the chief minister of Bihar after her husband is bedridden. The web series also features Amit Sial, Sohum Shah and Vineet Kumar. In her review of Maharani, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “. A political drama based on this near-unbelievable real-life sleight of hand should have been much more interesting: all Maharani manages is to get in a few flourishes, with the help of filmi dialogues strewn here and there; the rest of it is a drag.”

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 – ALTBalaji and MX Player

Starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, Broken But Beautiful 3 will present the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai. While Agastya is a temperamental struggling writer-director, Rumi plays a ‘poor little rich girl’. As they keep chasing their obsession, their lives collide only to leave one heartbroken. The series marks the digital debut of Sidharth.

Oslo – Disney Plus Hotstar

American drama Oslo has been adapted from JT Rogger’s award-winning play of the same name. It is based on a true story of negotiations that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Oslo highlights the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small, committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and a Norwegian couple. Starring Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Jeff Wilbusch and others, the film has been directed by Bartlett Sher.