Britney vs Spears trailer: Netflix’s documentary explains the pop star’s battle against conservatorship

A trailer for Netflix’s documentary Britney vs Spears is here. The documentary, directed by veteran documentarian Erin Lee Carr, is about the 13-year (and counting) conservatorship of pop sensation Britney Spears.

The conservatorship was established after Spears’ mental health troubles and subsequent hospitalisation.

The title of the documentary denotes Britney’s legal battle against her own family. The documentary also traces the origins of the #FreeBritney movement, which spawned after the details of conservatorship came to light. The documentary’s logline reads, “No more secrets. No more silence.”

It is not clear yet how this documentary will distinguish itself from Framing Britney Spears, another documentary released this year that covered the same topic. However, it does claim to include a ‘confidential report’ about the conservatorship.

Britney has stated in no uncertain terms that she wants the conservatorship to end. Her father has filed a petition earlier this month to end the conservatorship, which has been seen by her fans as a victory.