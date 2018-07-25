Brij Mohan Amar Rahe trailer: This Netflix film promises to be an entertaining con man drama

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe: The trailer of this Netfilx film stars Arjun Mathur in the lead role. Brij Mohan Amar Rahe: The trailer of this Netfilx film stars Arjun Mathur in the lead role.

After the success of Lust Stories and Love Per Square Foot, Netflix is here to entertain the Indian audience with yet another original, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe. The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday.

Arjun Mathur plays Brij Mohan in Brij Mohan Amar Rah. Brij is a hosiery shop owner who gets caught in a web of lies and deceit. He wants to transform his financial condition desperately and in trying to do so he even fakes his own death. While on the run, he changes his appearance and name but it doesn’t look like he will have many places to hide.

Apart from Arjun Mathur, the film also stars Nidhi Singh, Sheetal Thakur, Manav Vij, Sunny Hinduja, Vijayant Kohli and Yogendra Tikku. Brij Mohan Amar Rahe is produced by Yoodlee Films, who earlier made the critically acclaimed film Ajji.

Swati Shetty, the director of International Originals and Acquisitions Netflix, said, “We are very proud to have films of the calibre of Brij Mohan Amar Rahe on the service, where millions of film-lovers around the world can discover these strong, captivating stories. We are also thrilled to get our first collaboration with Saregama off the ground, marking another milestone in our commitment towards forging solid relationships with Indian content creators.”

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe director Nikhil Bhat remarked, “I am extremely happy to know that Brij Mohan Amar Rahe has been selected as a Netflix Original film. The film is a comic and complex look at the concept of Karmic justice, and plays out with ironic humour.”

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe starts streaming on Netflix from August 3.

