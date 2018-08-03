Brij Mohan Amar Rahe movie review: The Arjun Mathur starrer tries a little too hard to be different

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe movie review: Brij Mohan Amar Rahe is currently streaming on Netflix. Brij Mohan Amar Rahe movie review: Brij Mohan Amar Rahe is currently streaming on Netflix.

Netflix’s Brij Mohan Amar Rahe is a con drama that doesn’t really work. Despite its credible actors, the movie fails to live up to the expectations of the trailer that was released a while ago.

The film’s main plot revolves around a man in his mid-thirties called Brij Mohan, who owns a lingerie shop. Brij (Arjun Mathur) is an unhappy man who cheats on his wife Sweety (played by digital star Nidhi Singh) with a 24-year-old called Simi, who likes shopping and sex. Brij dreams of leaving his annoying wife and settling down with Simi one day, but things go haywire as he attempts to fulfill this one wish. In order to attain that goal, he plans to do away with his own identity, and assume a fresh one, that of Amar Sethi. Confusion and chaos ensue.

At only 1 hour and 40 minutes, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe is not a long film, but 20 minutes into the movie, it starts feeling like a drag. You wonder whether the scriptwriter wrote the entire film in the vein of an anecdote, because the movie does give you that impression. There is this constant nagging feeling at the back of your head while you are watching the movie, that the entire build-up of this film will have no pay-off, and you are proven right.

Yes, the play on the the dual identities of the primary character in the movie title is smart, and Arjun Mathur plays his part convincingly, so does the rest of the cast. Nidhi Singh is perfect as the bothersome and loud Punjabi wife who only cares for money and losing weight. Yogendra Tikku as the corrupt Judge Sinha is entertaining and ‘real.’

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe’s last 15 minutes is packed in neatly and you are curious about the end. The end should have been a surprise, but the impact is just not there. The film attempts to make a commentary on the vicious nexus of judiciary, politics and society, but it has nothing new to offer.

The main villain of this film is its screenplay that meddles with a number of themes and story arcs and leaves them hanging, tying them up only towards the end in the most haphazard fashion. After the watchable Love Per Square Foot and the delicious Lust Stories, director Nikhil Bhat’s Brij Mohan Amar Rahe is a disappointment. As the third original Netflix Indian film, the movie had raised some hopes and expectations in the hearts of film buffs, which it fails to live up to.

