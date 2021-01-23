scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Brie Larson to lead Apple TV Plus series Lessons in Chemistry

Starring Brie Larson, the story of Lessons in Chemistry follows a pregnant scientist in the 1960s, as she follows her passion of science.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 23, 2021 11:48:48 am
Brie LarsonBrie Larson will star and executive produce Apple TV Plus' Lessons in Chemistry. (Photo: Brie Larson/Instagram)

Hollywood actor Brie Larson is set to executive produce and star in Apple TV Plus drama series Lessons in Chemistry, reported Variety.

Apple Studios is set to produce the series with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan as co-executive producers. Erin Brockovich fame writer Susanah Grant has been roped in for the screenplay.

Lessons in Chemistry is based on Bonnie Garmus’ upcoming novel of the same name. It follows the journey of Elizabeth Zott, played by Larson, who aspires to become a scientist in the 1960s. After getting pregnant, she is fired from her job at the science lab and ends up becoming a TV host for a cooking show. The film’s story follows her character as she follows her passion for science via a different route, cooking.

Larson was earlier signed on to essay the role of a CIA agent, Amaryllis Fox, in Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. The Apple TV Plus series has been delayed amid the pandemic.

Brie Larson was last seen in the Michael B Jordan starrer Just Mercy. She is set to reprise her role of Captain Marvel in the film’s sequel. Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to release in November 2022.

