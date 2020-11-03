Bridgerton teaser: Jane Austen meets Gossip Girl in Shondaland’s new Netflix series

Bridgerton has been created by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

The teaser for Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton is out. The Netflix series, created by Shondaland, looks like a period version of popular American show Gossip Girl.

Glamorous costumes, scandalous gossip and a mysterious writer called Lady Whistledown who runs her own ‘Society Papers.’ The premise is not new, but the teaser offers sufficient intrigue.

With the social season opening up, a match has to be made before time runs out. Will the meeting of true souls take place, or will the search for one such union result in more chaos? Bridgerton will tackle these juicy questions and will hopefully engage and entertain the audience like Shondaland’s previous productions The Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder.

Bridgerton will start streaming from December 25, 2020.

