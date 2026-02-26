Bridgerton Season 4 part 2 fan reactions: Fans ship Benedict-Sophie’s chemistry, Kate-Anthony return

Bridgerton Season 4 part 2 X review: From Benedict-Sophie's sizzling chemistry to the return of Kate-Anthony with their adorable son Edmund, the season ending left fans excited on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 26, 2026 07:10 PM IST
Bridgerton Season 4 part 2 X reactionsBridgerton Season 4 part 2 X reactions
One of the biggest Netflix hits is back with its concluding episodes – Bridgerton season 4 part 2. After leaving many questions of fans unanswered, the latest se4ason explored the love story of their younger son, Benedict Bridgerton, with Sophie Beak. As the final batch of episodes of Bridgerton season 4 hit the OTT platform today, here are a few reactions of fans on X:

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Several fans expressed their excitement over the return of Anthony and Kate to the ‘Ton’, with their adorable son, Edmund. The duo’s family moments in the episodes won many hearts. “Wasn’t expecting the “mistress” stuff to be treated with even a spec of depth considering this is Bridgerton, but for now the commentary is behaving itself. ALSO KATE AND ANTHONY ARE BACK??? MY PARENTSSSS.”

Many fans also flooded X, with love and adoration for the diamond couple of the season, Benedict and Sophie. “OMG! When you thought the feels will not gonna be that intense bcos this was already shown in the trailer. I’m Wrong! II LOVE THEM! #BridgertonS4,” a fan tweeted. Netizens also had crazy reactions to the Bridgerton boy coming to to his partner. For the unknown, Benedict Bridgerton is portrayed as bisexual in the series.

The huge Bridgerton season 4 part 2 ending, which gave a happy ending to the Cinderella-esque love story of Benedict and Sophie, had other surprises too. The other hot pair of the season, Violet Bridgerton and Lord Marcus Anderson, did not have the same fate. The most shocking part in season 4 was Francesca’s husband John Sterling’s death in his sleep. The return of Cressida Cowper and the emergence of a new Lady Whistledown has everyone wondering about the next season already.

“Why am I so sad about Season 4 ending, but I really did enjoy this season so much, they did a beautiful storyline. To Yerin & Luke, thank you for this incredible season, both of you did a fantastic job and I am so proud of both of you,” a fan wrote on X, expressing her thoughts about the season ending of Bridgerton 4.

The makers of the Netflix show made sure to leave easter eggs for Bridgerton season 5, leaving intrigue and excitement among fans about what will happen in the ‘ton’ next.

