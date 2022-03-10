Bridgerton season 2 trailer: Expect more of the same in Netflix’s popular period romance, look out for a haldi ceremony

A trailer for the second season of Netfflix’s popular period romantic drama series Bridgerton is here. Set in the Regency era London, the series features an alternate history in which the high society of the city is racially integrated.

A Shonda Rhimes production, Bridgerton story chronicles relationships between a bunch of hot-blooded young people portrayed by some of the most stunning actors you will see. The series is variously described as Gossip Girl set in 19th century, Jane Austen with more people of colour, and an onscreen bodice ripper — only with excellent production values.

The trailer of season 2 promises that it will be more of the same, with a bunch of new names. Indian origin actors Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran join the show as the Sharma sisters — Kate and Edwina — the younger of whom (that would be Edwina) who appears to have fallen head over heels for Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), much to Kate’s chagrin, who also appears to be physically attracted to him, but do not seem him as a good match for her sister.

We hear a lot of musings over love becoming a weakness than one’s greatest strength. A scandal is also in the offing (what is Bridgerton without them?). There is a blink-and-you-miss it haldi scene, so there will likely be a marriage, and the said scandal is maybe related to that. Kate is not as averse to Anthony as much as she pretends to. The trailer makes the elder Sharma sister and Anthony look like Elizabeth from Pride and Prejudice in the way Lizzie despises Mr Darcy, but comes to love him.

“What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire? There is potential for a considerable scandal, indeed,” says the voiceover. Whatever happens, Bridgerton season 2 looks even more fun — if you liked the inaugural season, that is.

Bridgerton season 2 arrives on March 25.