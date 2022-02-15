Bridgerton season 2 trailer: Kate Sharma takes centrestage as Lady Whistledown sharpens her knives for more scandal

From Netflix and Shondaland, as the bold title declares, the first teaser trailer for the second season of Bridgerton is here. The one-minute teaser, which debuted on Monday, offers a glimpse of what’s in store for fans of Netflix’s hit period drama.

Season two tells the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton–the eldest Bridgerton sibling–and his quest to find a wife. The first season focussed on his sister Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and her romance with the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page. While Dynevor will be back for the second season, Page bowed out of the show amid much speculation.

The teaser features a voiceover by the gossipy Lady Whistledown, who promises that she’s sharpening her knives for more scandal. Here’s the official synopsis for the new season: “Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton is created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes–marking her first project for Netflix. The first season broke viewership records for the streamer, and is currently its second most watched show ever, after Squid Game. Bridgerton has been renewed for two additional seasons already. Season two will premiere on March 25.