Bridgerton cast reacts to iconic romantic scenes featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan: ‘We all deserve a SRK in our lives’

Shonda Rhimes’ regency romantic drama Bridgerton recently returned for a second season on Netflix. While the response to the show’s second chapter has been mixed till now, that has not stopped the cast from promoting it every chance they get.

Recently, actors from the Netflix series, Charithra Chandran and Nicola Coughlan, got together to react to a few Bollywood scenes. The pair watched and reacted to a few popular romantic sequences from desi movies, such as when Deepika Padukone’s Naina expresses her love to Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny for the first time in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic dance in the rain from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Sushmita Sen’s filmy entry as the chemistry teacher in Farah Khan directorial Main Hoon Na.

The girls swooned and gasped as various Bollywood stars did what they do best on-screen, deliver filmy lines and perform romantic bits. Nicola and Charithra also couldn’t seem to wrap their heads around how Katrina Kaif looked as glamorous as she did while riding a motorbike in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Towards the end, as they were done watching a bit of Main Hoon Na with Sushmita’s entry, Charithra said, “We all deserve a Shah Rukh Khan in our lives.” Nicola agreed and added, “I will never be over these!”

Bridgerton Season 2 has been produced by Shondaland, and is based on books written by author Julia Quinn. The show has had two seasons till now, while the first was an instant hit, the second installment has gotten mixed response from the audience and critics.